After 12 days of peace, Russia became furious again, drone attack on Ukraine, 27 air strikes in 24 hours

After 12 days of peace, once again the land of Ukraine was razed to the ground by the Russian attack. Russia has attacked with drones in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. Kiev’s defense officials said that the Russian side has attacked with drones in 12 days. At the same time, Serhiy Popko, the administrative head of Kiev, said that all Iran-made martyr drones sent by Russia have been detected and killed. Ruslan Kravchenko, the regional governor of Kiev, told that apart from the city of Kiev, the surrounding areas were also targeted. He said that one person was injured due to falling debris of the destroyed drone.

Although Ukrainian officials did not specify how many drones Russia used to attack Kiev, Ukraine’s air force said eight drones and three Caliber cruise missiles were launched across the country by the Russians. Went. Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian-controlled region of Kherson, said a 13-year-old boy was wounded in nighttime bombardment by Russian drones.

Tolokonnikov said the teenager was injured when the Russians bombed the village of Milev, on the banks of the Dnieper River in Berelyshch district. He told, Kishore has been admitted to the hospital and he is out of danger. According to Tolokonnikov, the shelling in Kherson province continued till Sunday morning, in which a total of four people were injured.

Telangana: No agreement with BRS, Rahul Gandhi roared in Khammam, said- BRS means BJP relative committee

According to the regular information given by the General Staff on Sunday morning, during the last 24 hours, Russia carried out 27 airstrikes and one missile attack. He also carried out 80 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. At the same time, local Russian officials said that the air defense system has shot down a drone in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine. He said that shelling is also going on in the neighboring Kursk area, but there is no news of loss of life or property.