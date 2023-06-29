After 12 years, India’s name was removed from the UN list questioning child safety, Indian government praised

New Delhi, 29 June (Hindustan Times). After 12 years, the United Nations has removed the name of India from the annual global list released on the exploitation of children in different countries of the world. India’s name was being included in the Children and Arm Conflict report since 2010.

In fact, India’s name was included in this list due to the recruitment of minors in armed groups in Jammu and Kashmir, their detention by the army and other activities. Countries like Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Philippines including Pakistan have remained in the list for a long time.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the Indian government has taken meaningful steps in the field of child protection, so India’s name has been removed from this report. In his report last year, he welcomed the Indian government’s continued engagement with his Special Representative and said that these efforts could lead to India’s removal from the list. He also called upon India to implement the remaining measures as advised by its Special Representative and the United Nations.