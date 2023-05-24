After 50 years, the Yogi government fulfilled the wish of ‘Lok Nayak’, naming the CHC in Sitab Diyara after his wife.

Baliya. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accepted the request of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and has named the Community Health Center of Sitab Diyara after Prabhavati, wife of ‘Loknayak’. Harivansh has welcomed the decision of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to name the community health center located at the birthplace of Jai Prakash Narayan, the pioneer of ‘Sampoorna Kranti’, after his wife Prabhavati. Harivansh said in a conversation with a news agency on Wednesday that after meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and writing a letter to Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, the community health center at Daljit Tola of Sitab Diyara, the birthplace of ‘Loknayak’, was named after Prabhavati. was requested to do. He told that the Chief Minister has decided to implement this on Tuesday and with this decision all the residents of Sitab Diyara as well as all the followers of ‘Loknayak’ will be happy.

Loknayak’s wish comes true after 50 years

Harivansh said, “Loknayak has made an important contribution to the country. Throughout his life, he neither expressed a single wish to anyone, nor said anything to anyone. After the death of his wife Prabhavati, Loknayak, through his personal secretary Jagdish Babu, expressed his desire in 1973 to name a room in the government hospital in his village after his wife. That wish has come true. It is a matter of happiness for all.

DM sent the proposal on March 13

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar told that on March 13, a proposal was sent from his level to name the Community Health Center, Jaiprakash Nagar after Prabhavati, wife of ‘Loknayak’ Jai Prakash Narayan. Kumar said that the acceptance of naming is a matter of pride for the district. After the announcement of the upgradation of the community health center at the birthplace of ‘Loknayak’ Jai Prakash Narayan, located on the border of Bihar, there is hope for better health facilities among the residents of this area.

Community health center operated with the help of a doctor

Luv Kush Singh, a youth of the village, told that the Community Health Center is currently in the grip of chaos. He said that only one doctor is posted in this center and there is no investigation and other facilities here. According to the youth, the local people have to go to Ballia district headquarter, 54 km away and Chhapra district headquarter of Bihar, 40 km away, for treatment. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jayant Kumar has accepted that at present this community health center is being operated with the help of one doctor. He hoped that after the health center is upgraded, adequate number of doctors will be deployed and all necessary facilities will be available. .