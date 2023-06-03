After a collision in Patna, the bus caught fire due to the spark coming out of the bike, the bike rider died, the people in the bus narrowly escaped

In Patna, on Fatuha-Daniyawan NH-30A, in front of Zafarabad and Janardanpur villages of Fatuha police station, an uncontrolled bus crushed a bike rider. Due to this the bike rider died. Whereas, the bike got stuck in the bus, which dragged the bus for some distance and moved on. After going for 50 yards, the bike caught fire due to the friction of the bike with the road. Soon after that Amar Jyoti bus going from Patna to Ranchi also caught fire. Due to this sudden incident, there was panic among the passengers on the bus.

After the fire broke out, the driver and the helper stopped the bus and all the passengers got down from the bus safely. There were 30 to 40 passengers in the bus. Due to jumping from the bus in a hurry, many passengers have also suffered minor injuries. Here, the police of several police stations including Fatuha reached the spot and controlled the fire in the bus with the help of two fire engines.

The youth who died after being hit by the bus has been identified as Sonu Kumar (26 years), son of Munna Singh, a resident of Shivchak under Fatuha police station area. He was going on his bike to village Barati at Sagar under Telmar police station area of ​​Harnaut block of Nalanda district. Sonu also has a three year old girl. His death created chaos in his house. On the other hand, due to this horrific accident, the Fatuha-Daniyama NHCA was jammed for about 2 to 3 hours and there was a long queue of vehicles.

Villagers told that 1 year ago Sonu and his brother were going somewhere by bike, then his younger brother Manish Kumar was killed due to an accident in Fatuha and Sonu was seriously injured, for whose treatment the family had to pay lakhs. Had to spend Rs. Sonu was the eldest of his three brothers, due to his death a wave of mourning ran in his family and in the village.

On the other hand, due to this horrific accident, Fatuha Daniyama NH was jammed for about 2 to 3 hours and there was a long queue of vehicles. But Fatwa Police Station President Mukesh Kumar Mukesh and many police officers were engaged in removing the jam by persuading the villagers, until the dispatch of the news, there was a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the road.

