After a huge drop in the earnings of ‘Adipurush’, the makers announced the offer

You will also be shocked to see the earnings of the film ‘Adipurush’ on the sixth day. The film, made in a budget of 500 crores, continues to decline in its earnings. The makers are upset with the decreasing earnings of the film. In such a situation, the makers have reduced the prices of 3D tickets for the next two days.

The film opened to a stormy opening on day three, breaking several records, but started declining from day four. The film earned 70 crores on the third day, only Rs 16 crores on the fourth day, Rs 10 crores on the fifth day and now only Rs 7.5 crores on the sixth day. On Wednesday managed to collect only 7.5 crores on the sixth day of its release at the box office. On Wednesday, once again there has been a big decline in the earnings of ‘Adipurush’. The film has crossed the collection mark of 250 crores. The total earning of this film till date has been 255.30 crores.

Let us tell you that the makers are upset with the decreasing earnings of this film made on a budget of 500 crores. In such a situation, the makers have reduced the prices of 3D tickets for the next two days. Through a post by T-Series, 3D tickets for ‘Adipurush’ will be available for just Rs 150 on June 22 and June 23. Not only this, the makers have also changed many controversial dialogues in the film. Despite all this, it will be important to see whether the film reaches the weekend or not.