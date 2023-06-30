After ‘AAP’ on UCC, now Uddhav Thackeray group also got support of Modi government

The tussle between the central government and the opposition parties continues regarding the Uniform Civil Code i.e. UCC. Meanwhile, the BJP government at the center has got the support of another party. The Modi government has got the support of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena. The party has also supported the Uniform Civil Code.

Let us tell you that earlier the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has talked about the principled support of the Uniform Civil Code. AAP leader Sandeep Pathak had said that we support it in principle. However, a decision needs to be taken on this issue only after talks with all the parties.

Draft UCC

Here, Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai said on Friday that the draft of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Uttarakhand has been prepared and work will be done to hand it over to the state government soon. Let us tell you that a committee of experts was constituted by the Uttarakhand government last year. The head of this committee, Ranjana Prakash Desai, said that the panel has prepared the draft keeping in mind all kinds of opinions and legal framework of selected countries including various legislations and uncodified laws.

What is uniform civil code?