After all, who bought Sundar Pichai’s house? Father got emotional while handing over the documents

One such news is coming about Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, one of the world’s largest tech companies, which is in the headlines. Actually, Pichai’s ancestral house in Chennai has been sold. After this news came to the fore, people are curious to know who has bought this house of theirs? So let’s tell you the whole thing.

The house of Alphabet Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai is located in Ashok Nagar, a residential area of ​​Chennai. It is noteworthy that Alphabet is the parent parent company of Google and YouTube. Talking about Sundar Pichai, he is also the CEO of Google. Sundar Pichai has been living in America for a long time now.

Sundar Pichai grew up in Chennai

Talking about Sundar Pichai, he was brought up in Chennai, but he reached IIT Kharagpur in 1989 to study Metallurgical Engineering. According to media reports, he lived in this house till the age of 20. When the Google CEO reached Chennai in December, he did the work of giving cash and some household items to the security guards. There were reports in the media that during this time Pichai had also clicked photographs with his family members in the balcony.

After all, who bought this house of Pichai?

A question is coming in everyone’s mind that after all who bought this house of Pichai? So let us give you information about it. According to a news of Hindu Business Line, the Chennai-based ancestral home of Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been bought by Tamil cinema actor and producer C Manikandan. If reports are to be believed, Manikandan had been wanting to buy a house for a long time. As soon as he came to know that Sundar Pichai’s house where he grew up was going to be sold, he immediately made up his mind to buy it.

Sunder’s father got emotional for a few minutes

Tamil cinema actor and producer C Manikandan has given his reaction to buying Pichai’s house. He has said that Sundar Pichai has made our country proud. It is a matter of pride for me to buy the house where he lived. He said that Sundar’s mother herself made a filter coffee and his father offered me the documents in the first meeting itself. Sundar’s father got emotional for a few minutes while handing over the documents.