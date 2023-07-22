After all, why complaint was filed against Abhishek Banerjee in Rabindra Sarovar and Hare Street police station

In West Bengal, the process of allegations and counter-allegations is going on between the political parties. On Saturday, a complaint has been lodged against Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee at Rabindra Sarovar and Hare Street police stations in Kolkata. It is noteworthy that BJP leader Rajshree Lahiri has lodged a complaint with the police station against Abhishek Banerjee’s call for sit-in and gherao in front of BJP leaders and workers from block to booth level on August 5 on the occasion of Martyr’s Day on July 21.

BJP leader says gherao is illegal

The BJP leader says that gherao is illegal, so such an act cannot be done. On the other hand, a complaint has been lodged at Hare Street Police Station regarding the misuse of the word India by Abhishek Banerjee in the 21st July meeting. The war of words between BJP and Trinamool continues in Bengal.

Tribal women were stripped naked and beaten on charges of theft in Malda, BJP raised questions on the safety of women

Siege of the house of BJP leaders on August 5

Abhishek also called upon Trinamool workers to gherao the house of every BJP leader in every block of the state on August 5 against the alleged step-motherly treatment of the central government. He said that instead of working for the development of the state, the state BJP leaders are conspiring with the Center. Asking to stop the amount of entitlement of the poor people of the state. On August 5, every BJP leader’s house will be gheraoed at the block level in the state.. The gherao will start at 10 am, which will continue till 6 pm. Abhishek appealed to party workers not to obstruct the movement of any elderly or sick person during the gherao, but neither let BJP leaders go out nor go inside. At the same time, the Trinamool supremo, while supporting the gherao, said that protests should be done at the block level outside the house of BJP leaders. That too at a distance of 100 meters from the house, so that they cannot be accused of obstructing the entry or exit of their own house.

West Bengal Breaking News Live: Complaint filed against Abhishek Banerjee at Rabindra Sarovar and Hare Street Police Station

The more we stop, the stronger Trinamool will be

Abhishek said that people associated with Trinamool cannot be intimidated by ED and CBI. The more efforts are made to stop Trinamool, the stronger it will become. This can be gauged from the results of the recent panchayat elections in Bengal. The vote percentage of Trinaool has increased to 52 percent, while that of the saffron party has dropped significantly. A complaint has been registered against him in the police station regarding such statements.

Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee’s big announcement, ‘Khela Habe’ scheme will be started on the lines of MNREGA

Chief Minister will have to face serious consequences: Shubhendu

Reacting to Abhishek’s statement of gheraoing the houses of BJP leaders, Leader of Opposition Shubhendu Adhikari said that it is the responsibility of the party to provide security to the families of BJP leaders. Although this instruction of Abhishek will change. He warned that the Chief Minister of the state would have to face serious consequences for this. It is worth mentioning that on Friday, Abhishek Banerjee announced from the stage a program to gherao the houses of local BJP leaders on August 5 to recover the dues of the state from the Center. He said that on August 5, Trinamool workers will gherao the houses of BJP leaders from 10 am to 6 pm i.e. for eight hours.

Mamta attacked PM Modi, your heart still hasn’t cried due to Manipur incident

It is wrong to surround the house of a leader with a political program

Shubhendu Adhikari said that this is arrogance, an expression of ostentatious cruelty. No one in India has ever announced a program to lay siege to any leader’s house through any political programme. In the panchayat elections, the houses of the opposition people have been repeatedly attacked and for this they had to go to the High Court. Now when such threats are being made openly from the public platform, then the door of the court will have to be knocked.

Panchayat Election: Votes more than the number of voters, High Court seeks answer from BDO