After bike, now Rahul Gandhi was seen riding a truck, met the drivers to know their problems, watch video

Rahul Gandhi Truck Ride: After riding a bike with a delivery executive in Bangalore, now a new video of Rahul Gandhi is becoming very viral on social media. In this video, Rahul Gandhi is seen riding on a truck. In Ambala, Haryana, Rahul Gandhi took a ride with the truck drivers and listened to their problems by spending time with them. This new video of Rahul Gandhi is now becoming very viral on social media.

Trying to know the problem of truck drivers: Congress leaders have said about this video of Rahul Gandhi that they have spent some time with the truck drivers to know their problems. Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi also shared the video on his Twitter and wrote that only Rahul Gandhi can reach out to truck drivers to know their problems and talk to them.

Rahul Gandhi is a different person – Supriya Shrinet: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has also shared this video of Rahul Gandhi. In her tweet, Supriya Shrinate said that Rahul Gandhi is a different person. Today he is determined to end the growing gap between the general public and the government in this country. Then in this summer, why not sit with the truck drivers all night and listen to their problems or travel in the truck. In such a few people, the hope of a better future has arisen.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has said in another tweet that why Rahul is meeting youth from university students to sportspersons and those preparing for civil services. He said that the reason for meeting farmers, delivery partners and common citizens in buses and truck drivers in the middle of the night is that he wants to listen to the people of this country, understand their challenges and problems. They want to assure that there is someone who is opening a shop of love in the market of hatred.

Dosa eaten with delivery partners: Earlier, a similar style of Rahul Gandhi was seen during the Karnataka election campaign. On May 7, he interacted with gig workers and delivery partners in Bengaluru. During this, he ate masala dosa and also drank coffee at a restaurant with delivery partners of aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and Dunzo. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had taken a ride on the scooty of a food delivery boy in Bengaluru. His video also became very viral on social media.