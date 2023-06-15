After Brijbhushan got a clean chit, there was a break on the performance of the wrestlers?

Delhi Police on Thursday (June 15) arrested former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.Brij Bhushan Sharan SinghFiled a charge sheet of more than 1000 pages against in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi Police gives clean chit to Brijbhushan Sharan Singh in sexual assault case of minor wrestler given. At the same time, the protesting wrestlers have kept silence about the future of the postponed movement against the outgoing President of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. A charge sheet was filed against Brij Bhushan on Thursday in the case of sexual harassment and stalking of six women wrestlers. .

What will be the future of the performance of the wrestlers

The wrestlers had postponed the demonstration till June 15 after the assurance of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Thakur had assured him that by June 15, the charge sheet would be filed against Brij Bhushan. The police, while recommending the cancellation of the complaint lodged by the minor wrestler against Brij Bhushan, said that ‘no concrete evidence’ was found.

The minor wrestler had earlier accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment but later took it back. Soon after Delhi Police filed the charge sheet, the wrestlers started talking about the next course of action but did not say anything. Satyavrat Kadian, husband of Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik, said, ‘We are talking about it. Will tell you. Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi and Bajrang Punia did not pick up the call.

temporarily suspended movement

The wrestlers had said that the movement has been temporarily stopped and they will continue it if Brijbhushan is not arrested. He had also said that if justice is not done, he will not participate in the trials for the Asian Games.

Duleep Trophy 2023: Wriddhiman Saha will not play Duleep Trophy, will praise the batsman for his life brijbhushan singh