After Darbhanga, double murder happened in Sitamarhi, dead body of woman and her child recovered from forest

Sitamarhi. There has been a flood of murders in North Bihar. After the triple murder in Muzaffarpur, the fire of double murder in Darbhanga did not even cool down that Sitamarhi is shaken by the double murder. The criminals have created a sensation in the district by killing the mother and her child. There is an atmosphere of panic in the area after two bodies were found together. The dead bodies of both the dead bodies were found in a wooded area outside the village. The news of finding the dead body of a Muslim woman and child spread like a forest fire in the entire village and a huge crowd of people gathered on the spot. The incident is of Shahjahanpur Bairba Mauje of Pupri police station area.

People grazing the cattle saw the dead body

In fact, the villagers were grazing their cattle on Sunday morning when they felt foul smell. When he went near and saw, he was stunned. The mutilated bodies of a masked woman and child were lying under a tree in the forest. Small child’s pants, slippers and other items have been found at the spot. The villagers have expressed apprehension that the miscreants might have lured the woman into the forest and later killed her and her child.

Sensation due to double murder in Darbhanga, murder of grandmother and grandson sleeping in the house

body not yet identified

After being informed about the incident by the villagers, the police reached the spot, took both the dead bodies in their possession and sent them for postmortem. At present, the identity of the woman and her child has not been established. Who is the woman and why was she murdered, this remains a big question for the police. Villagers told that two years back also a dead body of a person was found at this place. The police team, which reached the spot under the leadership of trainee SP Deeksha, has started investigating.