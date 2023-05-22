After death, 10th topper in Kerala gave life to six, know how it happened

In Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, a student who got full A plus grade in 10th Board (SSLC) died in the hospital two days before the result, but he gave new life to six people by donating his organs. The decision of organ donation of this 16-year-old student was taken by his parents. Organs have also been transplanted to the needy. The name of the student was BR Sarang. He studied at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Attingal.

According to the report, he was injured while playing football. He had minor injuries. The mother took him to the hospital for treatment. While returning, he fell down from the auto near Kunanthukonam bridge in Vadakkottukav, suffered serious head injuries and went into a coma. He died in the hospital on 17 May. Two days later, on May 19, his result came and BR Sarang secured the top grade.

In the moment of despair, the lives of others became bright

The student’s father Binish Kumar and mother Rajneesh were devastated by the death of their son. However, in this moment of despair, he decided to donate his son’s organs. Sarang’s parents agreed to donate his organs like eyes, liver, heart and bone marrow to six people. Sarang’s heart was taken the other day for a child in Kottayam. After the completion of the organ transplant process, the body was handed over to the family.

Sarang was a talented football player

Sarang was a very talented football player. He wanted to attend the training session of Kerala Blasters at Attingal. He expressed his desire to buy shoes for football even during his treatment in the hospital. Hundreds of students and local people had come to pay homage to Sarang. The Education Minister said that his parents’ decision to donate organs would encourage people to do social service.

Education Minister became emotional while declaring the result

On Friday, when state General Education Minister V Sivankutty was announcing the results, the death of topper Sarang shook him to the core. He got emotional while announcing the SSLC results in the press conference. He told that BR Sarang, who recently died in an accident, has secured top grade. Have secured full A+ grade in all subjects. That too without grace marks. During this he paid tribute to Sarang.

The number of organ donors has increased in the country

According to a report, the number of organ donors is increasing in the country. In 2013, the number of kidney transplant recipients was 4,037, which has now increased to 11,423. The number of liver transplant patients was only 898 in 2013, which has increased to 3718 in 2022. Similarly, the number of heart transplant patients has also increased from 30 to 250. Experts say that the number of organ donors has increased, but they are less than needed.