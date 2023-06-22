After giving birth, the mother could not even see the child’s face, the thief had taken her away, know how the newborn was recovered

Bhagalpur: In the case of child theft from JLNMCH’s maternity ward, Bhagalpur police has achieved success within 48 hours. In the case of kidnapping of a newborn child, earlier the police was considering it as a completely blind case. A special team was formed to investigate the matter. A suspicious ladies bag was recovered by the team from the spot itself. Police found a bus ticket and a mobile number in the bag. Police started further action on the basis of both the above evidences. In this case, the police team arrested the woman resident of Godda and safely recovered the child admitted in a private nursing home in Godda itself. It was handed over to his mother on Thursday itself.

said the mother of the newborn

When I was going to operation theatre, I was very happy. She was unconscious, due to which it was not known when she came out of the operation theatre. But when I regained consciousness on Monday, my child was not with me at all. When I asked my relatives about the child, first everyone started making excuses. Later it was told that the child had been stolen. Got very upset. Neither the food was looking good nor the medicine. In the grief of separation of the child, even the pain of the operation was not felt. Only I know how these four days have passed for me. Now that I have a child, my life has returned to life. The police have done the work of giving me life by bringing my child back. After getting the child back from Chorni on Thursday, Kajal Kumari, the mother of the newborn, told the police that City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary had reached Mayaganj Hospital on Thursday afternoon to meet Kajal and see the child.

The happiness of getting the child back was seen on the face of the mother.

The officer asked Kajal whether you are happy now or not, your child has been found. Kajal said with enthusiasm that if the child was not found then my life would have been lost, you have returned my life. On the occasion, the child’s grandmother Manju Devi and the child’s father Lakhpati Tanti also told the police that the amount of thanks you can give is less. At the same time, the child was given in the lap of his mother Kajal Kumari. Tears started flowing from her eyes, while the happiness of getting a child was also visible on her face.

The recovered child will be admitted to the NICU ward.

The recovered child is currently being treated in the pediatric department. As soon as a bed becomes vacant, the newborn will be shifted to the children’s ICU ie NICU ward. Dr. KK Sinha, HOD of the Children’s Department, has alerted all the doctors of the ward regarding the safety of the child. He told that the Superintendent was asked to make arrangements for tagging for the identification of newborns.

The names of the members included in the team will be sent to the headquarters for the award.

City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary told that he himself was leading the team formed to recover the child. Law and Order Zonal Inspector Sanjay Kumar Sudhanshu, Burari Police Station President AI Ashutosh Kumar, Case Investigator SI Suraj Bhushan, Trainee SI Rajkumar, SI Mithilesh Kumar Chaudhary of Technical Branch, SI Rajeev Kumar, constable Bachchan Kumar were included in the team. City DSP told that the names of all the members involved in the team will be sent to the police headquarters for the award. It will be recommended to SSP and DIG.

Why the arrested woman stole the child is being investigated

City DSP told why the arrested Godda resident woman had stolen the child, it is being investigated. The first information has been received that the woman who had stolen the child has only three daughters and not a single son. And the child who was stolen was a boy. But the police investigation is not over yet. The police is probing whether the woman is associated with a child-lifter’s syndicate or steals and sells children.

