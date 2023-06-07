After marriage in Patna, girlfriend cut boyfriend’s private part with a knife, know what made her angry

The girlfriend cut off 60 percent of the private part of the CRPF jawan posted in Sukma in the hotel room located at Exhibition Road, Gandhi Maidan Police Station, Patna. He has been admitted to PMCH in an injured condition. Both of them got married in the court two days back. The condition of the jawan is said to be very bad. This incident is of Wednesday. Here, the police have arrested the girlfriend as soon as they got information about the case. The girlfriend is originally from Darbhanga. But studies while living in Patna. While the jawans are basically residents of Sitamarhi. The special thing is that both are also relatives. Sunil Kumar Rajvanshi, Additional Police Station Officer of Gandhi Maidan Police Station told that the girlfriend has been arrested.

Was angry because the second marriage was fixed

It is said that the marriage of the CRPF jawan was fixed on June 23 with a girl from Shivhar. This made the girlfriend angry. When the PMCH TOP police recorded the statement of the jawan, he told that he has been in love with the girl for three years. My marriage has been fixed and is going to happen on 23rd June. Preparations are also being done for the marriage. The girlfriend came to know about this and threatened to kill her and called her to Patna. After this, he reached Patna from Sukma in June and stayed at a hotel on Exhibition Road. During this, when pressure was created for marriage, they got married on June 5 in the Patna city court. After that came back to the hotel.

cut private part with knife

The young man was lying on the bed in a half-naked position in the hotel. After this, he made pressure to end the marriage with that girl. After this he threatened to kill. On this he was explained a lot that this would insult him a lot. But the girlfriend was not ready to accept and said that she will kill him or give her life. After this he took out a knife from his bag and cut the private part. Somehow he came down to the hotel shouting and informed the people sitting at the hotel counter. After this, he was admitted to the hospital for treatment and the police was also informed.

