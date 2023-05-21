After Nitish, now Arvind Kejriwal will meet Uddhav and Sharad Pawar, will seek support against the central ordinance

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal At this time, they are engaged in mobilizing the support of the opposition against the central government’s ordinance. He met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Delhi on Sunday, now in this sequence he will meet former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

Arvind Kejriwal will meet Uddhav Thackeray on May 24

Chief Minister of Delhi will meet Uddhav Thackeray, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) on 24th. In this meeting, Kejriwal will seek their support against the central government’s ordinance.

Kejriwal will meet Sharad Pawar on May 25

Combination of the Chief Minister of the national capital and the Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal After meeting Uddhav Thackeray, NCP President will also meet Sharad Pawar. Will also demand Pawar’s support against the Centre’s ordinance.

Nitish Kumar met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav also accompanied him.

what is the matter

Recently, the Supreme Court gave the Delhi government legislative and executive powers in matters relating to services, except public order, police and land matters. But the central government brought an ordinance against this decision. After which the decision of the Supreme Court, which gave control over services to the elected government in Delhi, was overturned.

Arvind Kejriwal will challenge the ordinance of the Center in the Supreme Court

Arvind Kejriwal has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the central government’s ordinance. He called the ordinance unconstitutional and against democracy. He said, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will challenge this move of the Center in the Supreme Court. He alleged that the Center has set itself in direct conflict with the Supreme Court over control of services as the ordinance overturns its decision giving control over services to the elected government in Delhi.