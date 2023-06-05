After Odisha train accident, order to conduct security campaign in all zones, report to be submitted by June 14

of Odisha Balasore Railway Board on Monday directed all the 19 zones of Indian Railways to start safety operations immediately after the gruesome train accident. 275 people died in the Odisha train accident, while more than 1100 people were injured.

Report to be submitted by June 14

After the Balasore train accident, Railways has been instructed to take stock of the security situation in all 19 zones under the Super Check campaign. Railway has directed to submit the report on 14th June. All zones will have to record all deficiencies and irregularities during the security operation.

Instructions were also given to check the housing signaling equipment

According to TOI news, Executive Director Security Tej Prakash Aggarwal instructed all zones to check all gumti (small shop) housing signaling equipment within station limits and ensure that there is double locking arrangement. Along with this, instructions have also been given to check all the relay rooms of the stations whether the ‘double locking arrangement’ is working properly or not. It has also been asked to examine whether there should be data logging and SMS alerts for opening and closing of relay room doors.

what is relay room

Actually relay room is air-conditioned indoor system, in which all signaling cables are terminated from the rail track, and connected to the Assistant Station Manager (ASM) panel to give a clear picture of the track to operate the room. The relay room has two separate locks, the key of one is with the ASM, while the other is with the Signal and Telecommunication (S&T) team. If there is a fault in the signal, then the Electronic Signal Maintainer (ESM) gives a disconnection memo to the ASM and opens the relay room to rectify the fault.

Railways indicate possibility of sabotage, tampering with interlocking system

Railways has ruled out the possibility of driver’s fault and system failure in the Odisha train accident. Also indicated possible sabotage and tampering with the ‘Electronic Interlocking’ system. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the real cause of the accident has been ascertained and the culprits responsible for it have been identified. He said, the accident happened due to the change made in the electronic interlocking and point machine.