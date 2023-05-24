After one year in Patna AIIMS, three departments including nephrology, neuro started, many personnel appointed

There is good news for the patients coming for treatment of neuro, nephrology and heart diseases in Patna AIIMS. After almost a year, these three departments of AIIMS have started again. These departments have been started again under the supervision of the Director of the Institute, Prof. Dr. GK Paul. A total of six faculty have joined here, after which OPD service has been started.

OPDs of all three departments were closed

If experts are to be believed, the OPDs of these three departments were closed after the tenure of Dr. Gunjan Kumar in Neuro department, Dr. Harsh Vardhan in Nephrology and Dr. Shaheen Ahmed in Cardiology. After this the patients had to return without treatment.

Campaign to fill vacancies continues

On the other hand, Dr. Paul told that the campaign to fill the vacancies of AIIMS Patna is going on. In all the departments that are vacant, qualified doctors and personnel are being appointed. After the appointment of new doctors, all these three departments have become fully functional and patients requiring superspeciality treatment have started getting services.

Appointment of many personnel including new head of department

Director Dr. GK Paul told that some departments got their new heads of departments along with appointments of professors. Prof. Dr. Mahbubul Haque, Department of Anatomy, Prof. Chandra Mohan Kumar, Department of Pediatrics and Prof. Shivendra Chowdhary, Department of Dentistry, along with Dr. Anupam Bhambhani, Additional Professor and Head of the Department of Cardiology, have been made the departments and their respective heads. At the same time, appointments will be made soon on the remaining vacant posts, the process of which is going on.

Patna AIIMS doctors save the life of a newborn suffering from hyperammonemia

A newborn baby suffering from hyperammonemia was successfully treated at the neonatal department of AIIMS Patna. According to doctors, the three-week-old sick newborn was referred to AIIMS Patna from a private hospital for treatment of vomiting, lethargy, rapidly deteriorating mental condition. Here the child got a new life after dialysis and better surgery. According to doctors, high level of ammonia in the blood can be fatal for the child and can damage the child’s brain. Since the ammonia level in the baby was very high, the neonatology team at AIIMS Patna decided to do peritoneal dialysis. Peritoneal dialysis was continued for three days, after which the blood ammonia returned to normal levels. The surgery team consisted of Consultant Neonatologists Dr. Bhavesh, Dr. Rameshwar, Dr. Saurabh, Dr. Keshav, Dr. Richie and Residents Dr. Pulak, Dr. Sanjeev, Dr. Janarathanan and Dr. Shreya.