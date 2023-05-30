After pension to the elderly Khedan Ghansi of Dhanbad, Pansas has now taken the initiative to get Ambedkar house.

Dhanbad, Deepak question Bagda’s Panchayat Samiti member Mau Bhattacharya has written a letter to Kasmar BDO Vijay Kumar and Gomia MLA Dr. Lambodar Mahato on Monday urging them to provide Ambedkar housing to Bagda resident Khedan Ghansi. Bhattacharya has written in the letter that it has come to light in Prabhat Khabar that Khedan Ghansi has not only been stopped from his pension after being declared dead in the government records, but he is also forced to live in a dilapidated house.

Mrs. Bhattacharya told that she went to Ghansi’s house and inquired about the matter. During this, it came to know that he had got a one-room Indira Awas about 40 years ago, which has become very dilapidated at present. The plastering of its roof has been completely uprooted and water starts dripping from it in the rains. This fills the whole room with water. Pansus has written that the room has become so dilapidated that there is a possibility of it collapsing anytime and causing an unpleasant incident. That’s why Ambedkar Awas should be made available to them without delay, so that any kind of loss of life and property can be prevented. Here, Bagda chief Geeta Devi told that Khedan Ghansi has difficulty in getting the PM’s residence immediately due to the absence of his name in the PM’s housing list. Alternatively, he can get Ambedkar Awas. Administrative approval is necessary for this.

Prabhat Khabar Impact: The old man who is wandering door to door for pension will now get the arrears of nine months

Grandson’s disabled pension is closed for three years

The disabled pension of Khedan Ghansi’s cousin Rikhi Ghansi (father Mohan Ghansi) has been closed for the last almost three years. He does not have all the five fingers of one hand. On the basis of this, his disabled pension was approved and pension was also received for many years. Meanwhile, three years ago suddenly his pension was stopped. Rikhi told that even after a lot of enquiry, the reason for the stoppage of his pension could not be ascertained. He said that due to the absence of all five fingers of his one hand, he faces a lot of difficulty in his work. The amount of pension helped him a lot in running his family. But due to the closure of pension, there are many problems.

Dhanbad: ‘I am alive sir… how many times should I say’, old man wandering from door to door for pension Ghansi dhanbad