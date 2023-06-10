After PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope, area commander Vishram Kongadi arrested by police, arrested with weapon

Khunti, Chandan Kumar. Police is continuously getting success in cracking down on PLFI. After the arrest of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope, PLFI’s area commander Vishram Kongadi alias Mota alias Sukra, who was trying to strengthen the organization, has been arrested by the police from Sukra Udikeel of Rania police station area. A country made pistol, a .303 live cartridge, PLFI form and donation receipt have been recovered from him. This information was given by Rural SP Naushad Alam in a press conference on Saturday.

Vishram Kongadi was about to get a big post

Rural SP Naushad Alam told that PLFI’s area commander Vishram Kongadi was busy in money to strengthen the organization. For this, he had cut the donation receipt to collect the levy. He has been close to Dinesh Gope. After Dinesh Gop was caught, he was about to get a big position. He told that information was received that Vishram Udikeel was traveling in Barkatoli area. He was about to do some untoward incident. On getting information about this, a team was formed and a raid was conducted, in which he was arrested.

10 cases registered against area commander

Rural SP said that the continuous success against PLFI has boosted the morale of the police. He has appealed to the militants to take advantage of the government’s surrender policy and surrender. Rural SP said that ten cases have been registered against Vishram Kongadi in Torpa, Rania, Bano and Jariyagarh police stations. These include loot and many other cases. He has also gone to jail twice. Torpa SDPO Om Prakash Tiwari, Inspector Digvijay Singh, Rania police station in-charge Satyajit Kumar, Puani Nishant Kerketta, Sandeep Kerketta and the armed forces were involved in the arrest operation of Vishram.

