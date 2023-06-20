After Rohit Sharma, this player can become the captain of the Test team, know who are included in the list

Rohit Sharma

Since the defeat of Team India in the World Test Championship Final (WTC Final), the regular captain of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma, is being criticized fiercely. After the defeat in the title match, questions are constantly being raised on the Test captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Even in terms of age, Rohit is 36 years old. In such a situation, the Indian team has now started searching for a new Test captain. Today we will tell you about 4 such players who can be made the next Test captain of the Indian team.

Shubman Gill

Team India’s young opener Shubman Gill is currently running in excellent form. He has played 16 Test matches for India. Gill is being seen as India’s next Test captain. However, on the basis of experience, he may not be given this opportunity now.

shreyas iyer

Indian team’s star middle order batsman Shreyas Iyer has played 10 Test matches for India. Iyer also has good captaincy experience in IPL. In such a situation, Iyer can be made India’s next Test captain.

Rishabh Pant

Indian team’s star young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is currently running out of the team due to injury. However, he can return to the team soon. Pant’s record in Test for India is also excellent. In such a situation, looking at the long term, Pant can be made the new Test captain.

jasprit bumrah

Indian team’s star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has played 30 Test matches for India. Bumrah is just 29 years old and he still has a lot of cricket left in him. In such a situation, this experienced fast bowler can be made the new captain of the team.

