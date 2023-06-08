After Rujira Banerjee, ED has now summoned Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee as well, will be questioned on this day

Kolkata, Vikas Kumar Gupta: After questioning Rujira Banerjee in the coal and cattle smuggling case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning. The ED has sent a notice to Mamta Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee to appear for questioning on June 13 at 11 am at CGO Complex, Salt Lake, Kolkata. Central agencies have questioned Abhishek Banerjee many times before.

Abhishek’s wife was questioned for three and a half hours

Wife of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee Rujira Banerjee On June 8 (Thursday), two senior ED officers interrogated him for about three and a half hours at the CGO Complex in Kolkata. Rujira Banerjee was asked about the transactions in her bank account in Thailand. It has been told that Rujira answered some questions. However, after coming out of the ED office, he did not talk to the media.

Abhishek Banerjee keeps targeting the center

However, no response from Abhishek Banerjee has yet come on the recent notice, but he has been accusing the central investigative agencies of harassing the leaders of opposition parties at the behest of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Mamta Banerjee had also said recently that in order to divert the attention of the people from the train accident in Odisha, the Central Government has sent the CBI team to West Bengal.

CBI raids were held in 20 municipalities yesterday

Let us tell you that on June 7, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 20 municipalities of West Bengal simultaneously. In fact, during the investigation of teacher recruitment scam in Bengal, some such documents came to the fore, which revealed that there was a large-scale disturbance in the appointment of employees in the municipalities. On the orders of the High Court, the CBI started its investigation. On June 7, he raided several municipalities, on which Mamta Banerjee had expressed her displeasure.

