After ruling party leader in Bihar, MLA’s son arrested for drunkenness, BJP asked sharp question

A massive campaign is being run by the police and the administration to implement liquor ban in Bihar. Raids are being conducted to break the back of liquor mafia. In the coming days, the team of Police and Excise Department is also catching a large quantity of illegal liquor in raids. But, now only the leaders of the ruling party and their children have started tearing apart the liquor ban in the state. First JDU State General Secretary Sanjay Chauhan of Gopalganj and now 18 people including the son of Khagaria’s Beldaur MLA have been arrested by the Excise Department team in a drunken state.

BJP again raised questions on liquor ban

BJP has attacked JDU for the leader of the ruling party and his child being caught drunk. BJP says that liquor is being served in Bihar only under the patronage of the people in power. Let us tell you that recently BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary had accused JDU president Lalan Singh of distributing liquor in the Meet Bhaat program organized by Mugenar. The party has become aggressive about this. JDU has also filed a case against the BJP state president in the police station.

JDU people drink alcohol, now how much proof is needed. Liquor was distributed under the patronage of power in Munger, then the evidence was destroyed, otherwise Saheb and his disciples would have been caught.Lalanji! To which party does the MLA of Beldaur belong? The leader of which party is Sanjay Chauhan, who used to bully after drinking alcohol? @SMCHOUOfficial pic.twitter.com/KHB93QAy8z

— Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) May 27, 2023



How much more proof is needed: BJP

