After Samba, 64 registrations of Amarnath yatris were found to be fake in Kathua as well.

Kathua, 30 June (Hindustan Times). Several cases of fake registration have come to the fore even before the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra. On Thursday, the Samba police caught fake registration of 69 passengers, after which cases of fake registration of 64 passengers have also come to light in Kathua. So far, a total of 133 people have been found to have fake registrations in both the districts.

A batch of 19 passengers reached Lakhanpur, the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday morning. When the police checked their registrations, they were found to be fake. After this, another batch of 45 passengers reached Lakhanpur. Their registrations were also found to be fake. Registrations of 64 pilgrims have been found fake in Kathua so far. All the pilgrims are residents of Delhi and all had registered from Delhi itself. The matter was reported to the Kathua police by the employees posted in the corridor, after which SSP Kathua along with other officers also reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

Passengers told that all are from Delhi and the agent had taken eight thousand rupees per passenger, in which they were promised to see Mata Vaishno Devi and Baba Amarnath Yatra. These passengers say that they used to go out of the house with great enthusiasm to have darshan of Baba Barfani, shouting slogans of Bam-Bam Bhole, but now the mind has become sad. He has demanded from the UT administration that strict action should be taken against such agents as soon as possible and they should be sent ahead for Baba Amarnath Yatra.

Earlier on Thursday in Samba also the registrations of 69 passengers were found to be fake. A total of 133 people have been found to have fake registrations in both the districts so far. At present, the police have kept all the passengers with fake registration in Lakhanpur. The police has started investigating the matter. The Kathua Police has appealed to the people to get the Yatra registration done only through agencies recognized by the government.