After summer vacation in schools of Bihar, bell will ring from today, regular inspection will start

Darbhanga. All categories of government schools in Bihar are opening from Monday, July 3, after the summer vacation. Inspection of more than 300 government schools of all categories of Darbhanga district is going to start from the first day. A team has been set up for block-wise inspection at the district level. An inspecting officer has to inspect a maximum of eight schools. Which team has to go where, the joint chart issued from DM and DEO level has been handed over to the concerned officers and personnel. The operation of this inspection campaign is in the hands of DM Rajeev Roshan. This round will run till 31 July. Apart from DM and DEO Samar Bahadur Singh at the district level, KK Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department will keep an eye on the inspection at the state headquarters level.

The information of the inspection officer will remain in advance

Usually, headmasters and teachers get worried after getting the information about the inspection of schools, but this time the reverse is being seen. Only the inspection officers and personnel nominated for the surprise inspection of the school are seen in tension. Those people say that it would have been better if his name did not remain in this list. On the other hand, the officials and workers whose names are not in the list of the inspecting officer, they seem happy.

All schools will be inspected twice a week

The specialty of the inspection of schools from class 10th to 12th will be that every school will be inspected twice a week from July 1 to July 31. Similar is the situation in primary and middle schools as well. A calendar has been made for inspection with the joint signature of DM and DEO. In the inspection campaign, apart from the officers of the Education Department, from the clerks of many departments to the district level top officials of that department have been engaged. Even clerks and computer operators have been appointed for inspection. Contract workers have been deputed for inspection. State level officials of Bihar project and department have also been entrusted with the responsibility of inspection. During inspection in schools, it is also to be seen whether the students are actually studying or not. Apart from this, information has to be collected on more than a dozen points including mid-day meal, construction work, management of funds in school accounts.

Order to register the number and attendance of students on the notice board itself

The school head has been instructed that the number of students enrolled and the number of students present should be entered on the notice board of the school within the first 20 minutes of the start of the class so that the time of the inspecting officer is not wasted during the inspection. With this, it will be convenient for the inspecting officer and personnel to fill the model format. Along with this, instructions have been given to keep school education committee meeting register, mid-day meal register, management committee meeting register in the office room of the school head of elementary schools. Inspecting officers and personnel have been asked to go to each class to take stock of the cleanliness and get the concerned teacher’s signature in the class. During this, instructions have been given to talk to the children and their parents as well, whenever they get time. Roster and model inspection forms have been made available to all the officers and personnel involved in the inspection.

Inspection report to be given in model format

Additional Collector, Senior Deputy Collector (SDC), BDO, CO, Revenue Officer (RO) and in-charge officials have also been nominated as sector officers for inspection. Apart from this, the sub-divisional officers of the concerned sub-division will monitor the inspection work being done in the schools under their jurisdiction. Inspecting officers and personnel will inspect the school and hand over their report in the model form to the concerned BEO every day in the evening. After the inspection, the inspection officer in the school inspection register and all the teachers present in the model form will put their signatures.

school break from today

After the summer vacation, the classes of primary and middle schools will be held from 9 am to 3 pm. On the other hand, the classes of secondary and higher secondary schools will be conducted from 9.30 am to 4 pm.