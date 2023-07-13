After Tata Safari and Gypsy, this vehicle became the choice of the Indian Army.

Soon the name of Mahindra’s Scorpio Classic is also going to be added to the vehicle collection of the Indian Army. It has been informed by Mahindra & Mahindra that the Indian Army has placed an order for 1,850 vehicles of the Scorpio Classic. Even before this, the army had placed an order for 1,470 units of the Scorpio Classic in January. These SUVs will be deployed in 12 units of the Indian Army. Let us tell you that Scorpio Classic is an updated version of Scorpio. Apart from this, the company is also ready to sell Scorpio N, the new model of Scorpio. The Indian Army is already using Tata Safari, Tata Xenon, Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. With the addition of Scorpio Classic, the capability of the Indian Army will further increase.

What is the specialty of Scorpio Classic

The Scorpio Classic looks similar to the old Scorpio. But some changes have been made in this. The company has given a new grille in the Classic. It currently uses a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Which produces 130 horsepower and 300 Nm of peak torque. The SUV has been offered with a six-speed gearbox. Due to which the gear shifts in a better way than before. There is no automatic transmission or 4X4 powertrain on the Scorpio Classic. Mahindra has made several changes to the hood of this vehicle. This engine is 55 kg lighter than the old engine.

Only two variants are available

The suspension setup of the SUV has also been upgraded and retuned. To help control body roll, the company has used MTV-CL dampers on all four struts. The SUV now comes with features like cruise control, automatic climate control, cornering lamps, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sunglass holder, diamond patterned fabric seats and more. The Scorpio Classic is available in only two variants. In Classic, the company only offers the option of S and S11 variants.

high demand for suv

Mahindra has powerful vehicles like Mahindra Scorpio, Thar, XUV300, XUV500, XUV700, Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Scorpio-N. Due to the increasing demand for SUVs, the company managed to sell 32,585 units in June this year as compared to last year, which is a growth of 22 percent. There is a huge demand for Mahindra vehicles in the domestic market, especially SUVs. Which are available with the company with more than one better option.

The foundation of Mahindra was laid in 1945

At present, Mahindra is known for producing the best vehicles in the country. At present, apart from commercial vehicles, the company is also manufacturing diesel, petrol to electric cars. Mahindra is one of the leading vehicle manufacturers in the country. About 78 years ago this company was started as a steel making company. In 1945, Ghulam Mohammed and Kailash Chandra Mahindra started this company under the name Mahindra & Mohammed. But after the partition of India, Mohammad decided to go to Pakistan. After which the name of the company was changed to Mahindra & Mahindra in 1948.

First tractor made in 1961

In the beginning, the company traded steel in collaboration with the companies of England. After this, only in 1948, the company started Willis Jeep assembly in India. Due to high demand, in 1949, the company obtained the license to produce Willis Jeep and started making it in India. Let us tell you here that it was the first off-roading car in the country, which came with 4-wheel drive features. However, later the company gave its license to a Japanese company. In 1961, Mahindra made the first tractor in collaboration with an American company. Then after this the company did not look back. As the demand for vehicles started increasing in the country, due to which the company entered the world of automobiles.