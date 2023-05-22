After the arrest of Dinesh Gope, this person is at the top of the organization, these extremists of PLFI are also in terror

Ranchi. After the arrest of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope, Martin Kerketta is now the second in command in the organization. In the list prepared by Jharkhand Police regarding PLFI militants, his position in the organization is that of Regional Committee Member. There is also a reward of Rs 15 lakh on him. He is a resident of Redwa Chunwatoli village under Kamdara police station area of ​​Gumla district. Below this are some of the prominent extremists in the organization.

Whose work area is divided into different areas. In this, the name of Balram Lohra alias Jatu alias Majnu, resident of Kamdara police station area of ​​Gumla district, is included. His position in the organization is that of Area Commander. There is a reward of two lakhs on him. The name of Samuel Budh is included in the area of ​​West Singhbhum.

He is a member of the guerrilla squad. There is a reward of one lakh on him. The name of Chanho’s Krishna Yadav has come to the fore these days as a big extremist of PLFI. He is executing the incident in Lohardaga and other areas. He is on the post of Area Commander. Apart from these prominent militants, some members are also included in their squad.