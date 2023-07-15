After the conclusion of the Paris visit, PM Modi said, fruitful conversation with Yale Brown Pivot on Indo-French cooperation

Paris : At the end of his visit to Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he had fruitful discussions on various topics with the President of the National Assembly of France, Yael Brown Pivat, with the aim of strengthening Indo-French cooperation. Prime Minister Modi was on a two-day official visit to France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. After completing his visit to France, he left for a one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday. He met Pivat on Friday over lunch at his official residence. During this the senior leadership of the assembly was also present.

India’s emphasis on democracy, freedom and equality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in one of his tweets that he spoke to National Assembly Speaker Yael Brown Pivot and senior leaders. We had fruitful discussions on various topics with the aim of strengthening Indo-French cooperation. Prime Minister Modi on Thursday met President of the French Senate, Gérard Larcher, and stressed the importance of shared values ​​of ‘democracy, liberty and equality’, forming the basic ethos of the India-France partnership. There are two houses in the Parliament of France, which include the Senate and the National Assembly.

Amazing performance of Indian Army at Bastille der Parade in Paris

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday termed his visit to France as “memorable” and said it was wonderful to see the Indian contingent taking part in the Bastille Day parade. Prime Minister Modi tweeted the pictures of the parade and wrote that the trip to France was memorable. It was also special in the sense that I got the opportunity to participate in the Bastille Day parade. It was wonderful to see the Indian contingent taking part in it. I express my gratitude to President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for their warm hospitality. May the friendship between India and France continue to grow.

Rafale fighter jet participates in Bastille Day parade

Let us inform that on July 14, on the occasion of the National Day of France, contingents of all the three armies of India took part in the Bastille der Parade ceremony in the capital Paris. Apart from this, Rafale fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also participated in the ‘flypast’ along with the French fighter jets. French National Day or Bastille Day has a special place in the history of France, as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The main attraction of this ceremony is the Bastille Day Parade.

Dinner at the Louvre Museum in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a dinner in honor of Prime Minister Modi at the Louvre Museum in Paris on Friday night. Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the museum. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted that time to end a memorable journey. President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

PM Modi France Visit: France is an important partner of Make in India, said PM Modi – will prepare a roadmap for 25 years

Draft of ‘India-France Indo-Pacific Framework’ released

India and France said on Friday that they believe in the existence of a free, open, inclusive and secure Indo-Pacific region and strive to establish a balanced and stable order in this strategic region in accordance with international law while respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity. Let’s resolve to. After bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, the two countries released the draft ‘India-France Indo-Pacific Framework’. Modi also addressed the Indo-French CEO Forum along with Macron. The Prime Minister on Friday appealed to the business leaders of India and France to work towards furthering the friendship between the two countries.