After the deadly attack on Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, the opposition attacked the Yogi government

Lucknow: After the deadly attack on Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, the opposition is attacking the Yogi government. Questions are being raised on the law and order of the government. National President of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, National General Secretary has targeted this government by tweeting.

Akhilesh Yadav said ‘Jungle Raj in UP’

SP President Akhilesh Yadav wrote on Twitter, ‘The murderous attack on Azad Samaj Party’s national president Chandrashekhar Azad in Deoband, Saharanpur by criminals protected by power is a highly condemnable and cowardly act. When the people’s representatives are not safe in the BJP rule, then what will happen to the general public? Jungle Raj in UP!

— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 28, 2023



There is an alarm for law and order. Wake up government!’: Shivpal

Shivpal Singh Yadav has tweeted, ‘The morale of the criminals in the state is so high that the chaotic elements have started breaking all their limits and boundaries. In UP, the opposition is now on the target of both the government and the criminals. The deadly attack on Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar is an alarm for the hollow law and order situation in the state. Wake up government!

— Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) June 28, 2023

