After the drowning of two youths in Giridih, the bamboo bridge built on Usri river was demolished, traffic prohibited

The bamboo bridge built on the instructions of MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu has been demolished after two youths drowned in the Usri river at Barganda in Giridih. Please tell that a bridge is already under construction in the Usri river. But the bamboo bridge was built for the purpose of not causing any problem to the pedestrians. In this regard, SDM Vishaldeep Khalko told that in view of the rain, this bridge is being demolished in view of security. From today, traffic will be prohibited in this area.

He appealed to the common citizens not to travel through this area. The district administration is taking full care that no major accident should happen in the coming days. Let us inform that last night three youths got washed away in the strong current of the river near this bridge. However, in this one youth got out safely and two youths went missing. After continuously searching for the missing youth, the dead body of a youth has been recovered near the Argaghat bridge. While the search for the other continues.

how did the accident happen



Last night three youths of Hazaribagh Shankar, Manish and Anand were going from Bengabad to Hazaribagh, during this they reached near the new bridge. Where all three could not find any way to go ahead. Only then, seeing the new bridge being built, Shankar first got off the bike and got down in the river and started measuring the current of water and Shankar got swept away in the strong current of water. Seeing Shankar being swept away by the strong current of water, his two other companions Manish and Anand also entered the water and started searching for Shankar. After this, Manish and Anand were also swept away in the strong current of water.