After the instructions of CM Hemant Soren, the oustees of Smart City got the land, the housing will be constructed from the CSR fund

The affected people and displaced families of Ranchi Smart City were given the form of land endowment by the state government. In the presence of Urban Development Secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey, pamphlets were given to 22 out of total 25 affected families. Mr. Choubey said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, arrangements are being made for their rehabilitation before displacing anyone during the development plans. The oustees of the Smart City have been given a lease of 10-10 decimals of land to build houses.

Mr. Choubey said that on the lines of Ambedkar Yojana, houses will also be constructed for the affected families with the CSR funds of JUDCO. 1.30 lakh rupees will be spent on the construction of a house. By making an integrated project, all the displaced people will be made houses on the land. SUDA Director Amit Kumar, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha, Additional Collector Rajesh Barwar, Namkum CO Vinod Prajapati, Smart City General Manager Rakesh Kumar, PRO Amit Kumar, Manager Ravi Shankar Pandey etc were present on the occasion.

thanked the Chief Minister



The oustees looked happy after getting the lease of the land of Smart City. Everyone thanked the state government and the Chief Minister. Displaced David Ainde told that the marriage was stopped due to the demolition of the house. After getting the patta, now the marriage is confirmed. David and his future wife Halyani Bhuiyan thanked the Chief Minister. Expressed hope that soon the house would also be built with the help of the government.

These oustees got lease



Santosh Tigga, Ginni Kachhap, Puneet Kispotta, Ajay Kachhap, Sanjay Kachhap, Manju Minz, Arvind Toppo, Sunil Minz, Rajesh Linda, Philip Minz, Rupesh Minz, Chanda Minz, Jayant Aind, Nandiya Minz, Piri Kachhap, Dhanai Kujur, Madhu Ekka , Ram Jatan Sahu, Sandhya Aind, Saroj Aind, Prabhat Ekka and Sushil Minj were given land pattas. At the same time, due to the absence of three affected Budhu Ahir, Amit Kachhap and Soma Sanga, the papers could not be given. Namkum CO has been directed to meet the affected and provide the pamphlets.