After ‘The Kerala Story’, Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen are coming with the film ‘Bastar’

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is known as a visionary filmmaker, producer and director, who has given many hits and blockbuster films. He is also a major contributor to the Indian entertainment industry sector. This year he created history with his widely acclaimed and real life story based film ‘The Kerala Story’. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and the film was a stupendous success at the box office earning 256 crores.

The famous director-producer duo of ‘The Kerala Story’ is coming together once again for a film titled ‘Bastar’. The makers announced their second collaboration with an announcement poster, in which we can see the title of the film being painted red, amidst a peaceful atmosphere. The announcement poster of the film looks promising and has created a lot of curiosity amongst people who want to know more about it. While not much has been revealed about the film, it is said that Vipul Amritlal Shah’s upcoming film is yet another shocking and eye-opening film, which will be inspired by yet another true incident. The title announcement poster of the film also testifies to this, which reads, “Another truth that will shock the nation. As we can read in the title announcement poster, which reads, “Hidden truth that takes the country by storm would bring.”

Vipul Amrutlal Shah has worked in films like ‘Aankhen’, ‘Holiday’, ‘Force’, ‘Commando’, ‘Waqt’, ‘Namastey London’, ‘Singh is King’, ‘The Kerala Story’, ‘Sanak’ and blockbuster web show Human He is popularly known for his filmography with Not only this, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is a visionary and that is clearly visible from his filmography as well.

‘Bastar’ is developed and produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd in association with Last Monk Media. While this movie will release on 5th April 2024, people are excited to know about the starcast of this movie.