After the meeting, Elon Musk praised Prime Minister Modi freely, described India as the country with the most potential.

New York, June 21 (Hindustan). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived on a state visit to America, met several eminent personalities including Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk in New York. Elon Musk warmly responded after meeting the Indian Prime Minister, saying that he is very excited about India’s future and sees the most potential in India compared to other countries in the world. He said that he is a fan of Indian Prime Minister Modi who always inspires for investment.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived on a state visit to the US, will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations to be held at the United Nations Headquarters today. Prior to that he met various prominent personalities.

After this meeting, Elon Musk said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi really cares about India, so he always motivates for important investments. They want to do the right things for India and they always want to make sure how companies benefit India. Expressing confidence, he said that soon Starlink will be launched in India as well. He said that by the end of this year, he will fix a place for Tesla in India.

In New York, PM Modi met Elon Musk, besides eminent scholars Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Professor Robert Thurman and many others.