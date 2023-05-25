After the order of CM Hemant Soren, the helpless woman got pension, husband and son came to the bank from 7 km away in Bahangi

Chief Minister Hemant Soren Old age pension has finally been paid to Lalo Karyan, an old and helpless woman of Gwalkhar village located in Mahuadand, Latehar, after the order of Now every month they will be paid pension through banking correspondence. Apart from this, the process of connecting all the people of the village including Lalo Karan with various schemes of the government and covering the village with basic facilities has also been started.

what is the whole matter

In fact, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had received information that old woman Lalo Karyan has been circling Pragya Kendra for 5 days for old age pension. Pension is not being paid due to biometric not working. He is being carried from a remote village in a basket and being brought to the Pragya Center for the last five days because he is unable to walk. After which the Chief Minister ordered Latehar DC to investigate the matter and link Lalo Karyan with pension and his family with other important schemes. The CN also ordered that it should be ensured that Gwalkhar village is covered with basic facilities and no one is deprived of the right to schemes.

Husband and son came to the bank for old age pension

Please tell that Gwalkhar village of Champa Panchayat of Mahuadand block of Latehar is seven kilometers away from the block headquarters. On Wednesday, her husband Deva Korva and son Sunderlal Korva took 64-year-old Lalo Karyan to the block headquarters in Tokri Ki Bahangi to get old age pension. Lalo is unable to walk due to illness. On reaching the Pragya Kendra of Block Headquarters, the operator told them that the server of State Bank of India is down. Because of this Lalo could not get pension. Lalo’s son Sunderlal Korva told that there is no way to reach the village. Once in four or five months, he brings his mother to Mahuadand to withdraw her pension by sitting in a bahangi.

CM Hemant Soren orde