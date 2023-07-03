After the political game, differences in the Mahavikas Aghadi regarding the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly

Mumbai, 03 July (Hindustan Times). After the political game in Maharashtra, differences have emerged in the Mahavikas Aghadi regarding the leader of the opposition in the assembly. The Congress party has laid claim to the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar said that he has the right to appoint the Leader of Opposition, he will appoint on this post under constitutional rules.

Political activity has increased in the state after nine legislators of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers. Earlier, Ajit Pawar was the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, but he resigned from the post of Leader of Opposition and took oath as Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday. After this late evening on Sunday itself, the NCP State President decided to appoint Jitendra Awhad as Leader of the Opposition and Chief Whip after the party meeting.

On Sunday, Congress leader and former minister Balasaheb Thorat said that the leader of the assembly is decided on the basis of opposition numbers. At present, only the Congress party has the numbers for the Leader of the Opposition. Most of the MLAs of Shiv Sena and NCP have left the party, so they have reduced the number of MLAs. A decision in this regard will be taken in a constitutional manner. In this way, differences have emerged in the Mahavikas Aghadi regarding the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. There has been no response from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on this issue.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar said that NCP state president Jayant Patil has filed a petition with him to disqualify the nine MLAs. So far he has not seen this petition. The Speaker has the right to appoint the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. They will soon take a decision in this regard under constitutional rules.