After the split between Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, stir in Congress intensified, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi engaged in uniting

Political stirring has intensified in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena split in NCP. The Congress has started uniting its leaders. congress president Mallikarjun Kharge And in this effort, Rahul Gandhi held a big meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. In which Maharashtra Congress leaders were present.

Kharge and Rahul appealed to the leaders to remain united

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with senior leaders of the Maharashtra unit, urging them to remain united and to revive the party in its old bastion.

Soon decision on leader of opposition in assembly

Congress It has been decided that the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be decided before the next session. After the split in the NCP, the Congress has now become the largest opposition party in the state assembly. Congress has 44 MLAs.

Political tussle continues in NCP, several MLAs swapped factions in five days

Kharge targeted BJP, said- Congress will answer for political forgery

Sharing the picture of the meeting, Kharge tweeted, BJP has done the work of hurting the self-respect of Maharashtra by using its ‘washing machine’. The Congress party will give an equal reply to this political forgery. The people of Maharashtra will give a strong political reply to the continuous attacks on the mandate by the BJP. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that Maharashtra is the stronghold of the Congress party and the party has to be strengthened there.

These leaders were present in the Congress meeting

Against the backdrop of the split in the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra, the meeting, which took place at the party headquarters, was attended by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, state Congress committee president Nana Patole, party’s state in-charge HK Patil, former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, senior leader Mukul Wasnik and many other leaders were present.

Ajit Pawar became deputy CM in Eknath Shinde government after rebelling against Sharad Pawar

It is noteworthy that Ajit Pawar, nephew of Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, along with eight other MLAs, took oath as a minister in the Eknath Shinde government and staked claim on the party’s name and its election symbol, Clock. Ajit Pawar has become the Deputy Chief Minister in the Government of Maharashtra.