After the teaser of the film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, now the trailer is released

The teaser of Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan and actress Kiara Advani’s upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has been in the news ever since its release. Now the trailer of this film has also been released. Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani were first seen together in the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. In this film, the audience also liked the chemistry of both. Now once again both will be seen romancing in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Karthik Aryan’s character name is Satyaprem in this romantic comedy drama. Kiara Advani is playing the character of Katha. The beautiful love story of both is shown in the film, but this time the angle of the story is slightly different. In the film, an attempt has been made to show the difficulties faced by the couples after marriage. The story of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is set in the backdrop of Gujarat. In the film, Karthik plays a simple Gujarati boy who is very eager to get married. Kiara plays a modern Gujarati girl who is already in a relationship, but Kartik also falls in love with her.

Satyaprem is ready to take any risk to get the story. Meanwhile, the story revolves in such a way that both of them get married. Satyaprem is so happy in this new journey of life that his happiness is overflowing. On the other hand, something is troubling Katha in this relationship, which is not letting her stay in this relationship. Now the fans will have to wait for the release of the film to know whether the two will be able to stay together in this complicated marriage or get separated.

The film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Sajid Nadiadwala has helped produce the film. The film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will release in all cinema halls on June 29 this year. The film was already in controversy regarding the title, as the film was earlier named ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’. Later this name was changed due to protests.