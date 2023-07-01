After the violent clash between the two parties in Dhanbad, there was silence in the area, police arrested 34 people so far

Katras, Kamdev Singh After the theft of Toto’s battery charger in Katras of Dhanbad district on Friday, two parties took place in Chhatabad Keludih Khatal. violent clash After that there is silence on the spot on Saturday. Police personnel of Baghmara subdivision are deployed along with the force that came from the headquarters. People on both sides are in awe of the action of the police. From late Friday evening till late night, 34 people were arrested from both sides and sent to jail on Saturday. The administration has registered the case on its behalf. After the implementation of Section 144, people are rarely seen in the entire area.

People from both sides are running away to avoid being arrested by the police. There is tension on both sides. This is the reason that along with the force, the fire fighting vehicle is also engaged near Chattabad. Baghmara SDPO Nisha Murmu is keeping a close watch on the movement in the area. Taking moment by moment information about the action of the police along with the area. Katras Circle Inspector PK Jha, Katras Thanedar Randhir Singh are camping.

Please tell that after the battery charger of Toto owner Janardan Yadav was stolen, there was a violent clash between the two sides. Bombs, stones were hurled in front of the police. A dozen people were injured by this. The main road was covered by the rain of stones. In this sequence, more than half a dozen people were injured from both the sides, while many police personnel and officers also got injured. In this stone-pelting, three totos, two tempos, a goods vehicle including the Katras police vehicle were badly damaged. To bring the situation under control, the police have put up barriers near the Bhatmudna and Chhatabad bridges on the Katras-Phularitand road, due to which the traffic has come to a complete standstill.

