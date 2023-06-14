After three months, all land documents will be available from the portal in Bihar, 12 types of facilities will be available

For the convenience of the people of Bihar, the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms is preparing to launch a portal after three months. Common people will be able to get all the land documents from this portal. The responsibility of developing this portal has been given to IIT Roorkee. The Bihar government will pay about Rs 16.50 crore to IIT Roorkee for this service. Presently 12 types of facilities will be available in this portal. The most important service under this would be spatial mutation. Along with the updation of Jamabandi being done earlier, the process of updation of maps under the new system will be done after every filing-dismissal. This system will be started from villages which have been specially surveyed and settled.

You will get all these facilities

According to departmental sources, online land tax payment will be included in the facilities available in this portal. Along with this, online Jamabandi updation, Aadhaar seeding, online occupation certificate, facility to view and download all revenue records online, online mortgage, court case, land acquisition proceedings and other statutory orders, change for non-agricultural purposes online Facility to get land measurement done online, affiliation with registration department and affiliation with other departments through artificial intelligence, etc. will be included.

Agreement signed last week

The Directorate of Land Records and Survey has signed an agreement last week with Dr. Kamal Jain, Professor and Chief Researcher, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee. The Integrated Land Records Management System will be implemented by the Bihar Land Records Management Society. The process of its formation is going on. This registration will work on the lines of SCORE of the department. Formation of society and implementation of “Integrated Land Records Management System” is to be done during the third agricultural roadmap.

Now the work of getting the map passed in Bihar will be fast

Farmers and ryots will be facilitated

Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Alok Kumar Mehta said that farmers and ryots will be greatly facilitated by the creation of this portal. All the information and services related to land will be available at one place. This will ensure transparency and accountability in the system.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YknlVdQSPEU)