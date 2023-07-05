After TS Singh Dev, Sahu community can create a new problem for Chhattisgarh Congress, know their demand

Chhattisgarh: TS Singh Deo has always been a headache for CM Bhupesh Baghel. Meanwhile, the Congress has now satisfied senior leader Singh Deo by making him Deputy Chief Minister before the assembly elections, but due to a long-waiting leader like Singh Deo, he may have to face trouble on the other front. Now a new leader has also started raising his head like Singh Dev. It is believed that if the Gandhi family ignores them, then big problems can arise for them in the assembly elections to be held in Chhattisgarh.

Congress achieved majority on its own



In the year 2018, when the Congress won a majority on its own, many big names were involved in the CM race. In this, the Gandhi family played its bet on Bhupesh Baghel. All efforts were made to keep the other leaders who were involved in the CM race calm in one way or the other. Tamradhwaj Sahu was one of these leaders. For information, let us tell you that in Chhattisgarh, the Sahu community has a large share in the OBC community. Earlier he was with BJP but in the year 2018 he came with Congress.

Many important ministries given to Tamradhwaj



Enmity with Shahu community could be very costly, the high command had already realized this. To prevent this from happening, Tamradhwaj was given three other important ministries along with home. TS Singh Dev was given the responsibility of the Panchayat along with his health, while another candidate for the post of CM, Charandas Mahant, was tried to make him a speaker. During his tenure, TS Singh Deo kept creating problems for Baghel in one way or the other. Meanwhile, in view of the upcoming elections, the high command pacified TS Singh Deo by making him deputy CM, but gave birth to another.

BJP wants to take advantage



BJP wants to take full advantage of this. Talking on the matter, Amit Sahu, the leader of the student wing of the party, said that the Sahu community had voted for the Congress in the year 2018. Because he was sure that Tamradhwaj was going to become the CM. In the year 2014, amid the Modi wave, Tamradhwaj was the only leader who could win the Lok Sabha elections. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress had given tickets to 7 Sahu leaders, out of which they won in 4. Whereas, BJP had given 11 tickets but it won only one.

What does the leader of the Sahu community have to say?



A leader of Sahu Samaj said that Tamradhwaj has become very old now. From the point of view of time, it is necessary that Shahu leader should be taken forward. Such a leader can also be made PCC chief. Mohan Markam’s tenure as PCC chief is now in its last phase anyway.