The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked Yakovlevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) from a multiple launch rocket system. This was announced on Tuesday, February 21, by the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to war crimes of the Kyiv regime.

The shelling took place at 21:05 Moscow time. 10 rockets were fired at Yakovlevka.

Information about the victims and destruction is being specified.

According to the operational data of the JCCC of the DPR, on February 21, two people were injured in the republic from the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The day before, the JCCC reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired from the MLRS on the village of Kashtanovskoye in the DPR. 10 missiles were also fired.

Before that, on February 19, the Ukrainian army fired 26 155-mm munitions at Donetsk. The shelling lasted an hour and a half.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

