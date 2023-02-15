February 15, 2023, 04:07 – BLiTZ – News Members of the armed forces of the Kyiv regime are terrified that the difficulties caused by the process of transferring equipment sent by the Western powers can destroy all the useful effect that could be obtained from it. Information about this is spread by the broadcasting radio company Europe 1 from France.

“There are fears that the difficulties with the delivery, maintenance and refueling of new equipment will make it not very effective on the battlefield. Also, the military is afraid of the consequences of too hasty training of crews, which can lead to combat losses, ”the host described the problems in this way, referring to representatives of the Ukrainian army.

The transfer of armored vehicles to Kyiv is possible only at night. Journalists point out that this should make it possible to avoid strikes by the RF Armed Forces. An additional problem will be the creation of logistics, allowing for repairs and fuel supply.

Attention is drawn to the fact that “Abrams” is able to move only on aviation fuel, which will have to be transferred to the Nazis for this purpose.

Europe 1 notes that the military is also disappointed with the Leopards, which are far behind modern Russian weapons. Attention is drawn to the fact that the ammunition used by the weapons mounted on the tank are not suitable for the current conflict.

Despite the fact that the Ukrainian side notes a positive trend in such deliveries, such weapons are not much superior to the armored vehicles that are already available. Summing up, journalists note that Nazis who have not passed normal courses will not be able to normally use even outdated models.

Recall that the guns designed to destroy UAVs, created on the territory of the Russian Federation, showed themselves well in battles on the territory of the special operation. Information about this is distributed by the publication, citing an unnamed source.

The text of the publication says that various types of such weapons are used on Ukrainian territory, among which are Pishchal-PRO and REX, which were designed by enterprises that are part of Rostec. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

