Afzal’s health deteriorated in Ghazipur jail, accused of taking out an old patient from the hospital and admitting him

Lakhoon, Big news is coming out from Ghazipur in UP. The health of Mukhtar Ansari’s elder brother, former MP Afzal Ansari, has deteriorated after being convicted. Afzal Ansari had to be admitted to the Medical College for treatment. To vacate the bed, the already treated old man was taken out lying on a stretcher. It is alleged that the hospital administration expelled 90-year-old Kamlakar Lal of Manikpur Kala, who was already undergoing treatment, to admit Afzal Ansari. This matter reached the Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak who reached Ghazipur.

The matter reached Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that this episode is serious. Will take information from the medical management in this matter. And according to the principal of the medical hospital, the old patient is admitted in the same ward. According to the information, Kamlakar Lal was admitted to the Medical College after high fever. He has had a hip operation. He kept moaning outside on the stretcher for hours. When the condition worsened due to increase in blood pressure and pulse rate, he was admitted again after going somewhere. There was no need to bring Afzal Ansari to the hospital. The doctors went to the jail itself and gave him drip etc. At present Afzal Ansari’s health is improving.

The old man was kicked out by lying on a stretcher without a sheet

Kamlakar Lal, an old patient of Manikpur Kala, was admitted on Tuesday after high fever. Due to the operation of both the hip two years ago, he is unable to walk without a walker. He was admitted to the safe house downstairs. Dr. Neeraj, Deputy Principal of the Medical College, Dr. Majid and staff Asif posted on emergency duty removed him on a stretcher without laying a sheet on Wednesday night at around 10 o’clock.

