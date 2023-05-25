Age limit ended in BPSC teacher appointment, STET pass candidates also exempted, understand Bihar government’s decision

Employed teacher candidates who want to become school teachers through BPSC will not have to be disappointed about their maximum age. The government has relaxed the maximum age limit for them. The Education Department has decided to give a relaxation of 10 years in the first equal treatment i.e. counseling to the trained candidates who passed the eligibility test before the implementation of the new rules for school teachers. The Education Department has issued a notification in this context on Thursday.

Maximum age limit of most employed teachers is over

It has been clarified in the notification that the teachers appointed and working under the Panchayati Raj Institution and the Municipal body will be given complete relaxation in the maximum age limit. Actually, the maximum age limit of most employed teachers is over. In such a situation, the state government has decided to relax the maximum age limit.

10 years relaxation for STET pass candidates

According to the notification, such trained candidates who are going to apply for the appointment of school teachers, who have passed the eligibility test before the implementation of the Bihar State Teacher Rules, will be given relaxation of 10 years in the maximum age limit during the counseling for appointment after the implementation of the rules. The exemption will be given considering August 1, 2023 as the base. However, the trained candidates who have passed STET 2019 will be given a relaxation of 10 years in the maximum age limit for counseling in this appointment, considering it as the basis on August 1, 2019. In this way, the education department has removed all the discrepancies related to the eligibility and age limit of the STET passed candidates.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment: Advertisement for teacher appointment will be released this month, draft sent to Education Department

Advertisement will be issued for one lakh 70 thousand posts

BPSC is going to issue advertisement for the appointment of one lakh 70 thousand school teachers this month. Employed teachers will also get a chance in this. The Education Department has also released the details of educational qualification for all the posts of teachers. According to this, graduation or post-graduation with 50 per cent marks for class 9 and 10 teachers and PG degree in any subject with 50 per cent marks for class 11 and 12 teachers will be mandatory. Six subject groups have been fixed for the post of school teachers up to class 11th and 12th.

