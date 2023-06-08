Agni-P missile will destroy multiple enemy targets simultaneously, test successful

New Delhi, 08 June (Hindustan Times). India took the aerospace world by storm on Wednesday night at around 7:30 pm by launching the first pre-induction night launch of the new generation ballistic missile Agni Prime. DRDO conducted the test from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. The missile hit its target accurately at maximum range. It is a modern, lethal, accurate and medium range nuclear ballistic missile of the Agni series. This nuclear missile of India can simultaneously destroy many enemy targets.

This was the first pre-induction night launch by the users after three successful developmental trials of the Agni prime missile, which validated the accuracy and reliability of the system. Multiple range instrumentation such as radar, telemetry and electro optical tracking systems were deployed at various locations including two downrange vessels at the terminal point to capture flight data during the test. The Agni Prime missile accomplished all the mission objectives with a high degree of accuracy. Data from multiple range instrumentation such as radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems deployed at various locations have confirmed the performance of the missile system as a complete success.

The state-of-the-art Agni Prime has been developed with the state-of-the-art technologies used in the 4,000-km range Agni-IV and 5,000 km-range Agni-5 missiles. It is an upgraded version of the new generation of Agni class missiles. The missile with a canister weighing 11,000 kg has a range of 1,000 to 2,000 km. Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) warheads can be installed on the 34.5 feet long missile. A single missile can attack multiple targets and is capable of carrying high-intensity explosive, thermobaric or nuclear warheads.

A defense official associated with the Agni project said that Agni-I is a single-stage missile while ‘Agni Prime’ is a two-stage rocket motor driven missile with a third stage maneuverable reentry vehicle. That is, by remotely controlling the third stage, an accurate attack on the enemy’s target can be done. The double-stage Agni Prime will have a canister version, allowing it to be fired from both street and mobile launchers. Weapons weighing 1500 kg to 3000 kg can be mounted on it. ‘Agni Prime’ is fired from BEML-Tetra transporter erector launcher.