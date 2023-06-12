Agniveer Restoration: Agniveer’s physical efficiency and medical examination process from June 16, officials engaged in preparation

Agniveer Restoration: District Magistrate Pranav Kumar reviewed the arrangements for Agniveer physical efficiency and medical examination process starting from June 16 at Chakkar Maidan in Muzaffarpur on Monday evening. Took the updated report of the restoration process and preparations related to it from the army officer. Along with this, before the restoration i.e. by June 14, instructions were also given to the officials of all the concerned departments to fix the entire system for the restoration. The DM talked about completing the Agniveer physical fitness process under the strict supervision of the magistrate-police officer. For this, it has been said to appoint more than one and a half dozen magistrates and police officers along with jawans.

Keeping an eye on all kinds of arrangements for restoration

They will be deployed from the railway station to the sensitive square-intersection and Chakkar Maidan. Apart from this, the responsibility of maintaining the cleanliness of Chakkar Maidan was handed over to the Municipal Corporation. Till the restoration, the Corporation has been directed to set up a mobile toilet at Chakkar Maidan. At the same time, a team of doctors along with medicine and an ambulance, a unit vehicle of the fire brigade will be present at the restoration site. Directed the DTO to provide buses to the candidates returning from restoration to reach the station and bus stand.

officers present in the meeting

Apart from Army Recruitment Director Muzaffarpur Colonel Romil Biswas, City DSP Raghav Dayal, Rail DSP Headquarters Atanu Dutta, Home Guard cum Fire Commandant Trilokinath Jha, Qazi Mohammadpur Police Station Inspector Digambar Kumar and other officials were present in the review meeting.

There will be special vigilance at the station as well

Here, the DM has directed the Government Railway Police and RPF Muzaffarpur to remain alert regarding vigilance at the station. It is said that during the restoration, a May I Help You counter will also be set up by the army at the junction. From where the candidates will be given information related to Chakkar Maidan and restoration.

