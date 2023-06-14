Agniveer Restoration: Candidates will run for Clerk-SKT on the first day, complete program released, see here…

Muzaffarpur: Agniveer physical efficiency test process will start from June 16. From June 15, the candidates will start gathering in Chakkar Maidan. The rally program has been announced by the army on Wednesday. On the first day Agniveer Clerk and SKT, on the second day Agniveer Technical and on the third day i.e. June 18, there will be process for Agniveer Tradesman VIII and Xth. On the other hand, between June 19 and 23, young Agniveer will complete 1600 meters race for General Duty category at Chakkar Maidan. After this, they will go through the process of document verification and medical. The process of medical examination will continue till June 28. Around 7175 candidates will show their mettle in Chakkar Maidan for four categories. Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Samastipur, Madhubani, Darbhanga, East Champaran and West Champaran districts come under Muzaffarpur Army Recruitment Board ie ARO.
here is the full program
16 June All District Agniveer Clerk and SKT under ARO Muzaffarpur
17th June All District Agniveer Technical under ARO Muzaffarpur
18 June All District Agniveer Tradesmen under ARO Muzaffarpur
19 June East Champaran (Motihari) Agniveer General Duty
20 June Darbhanga, Madhubani and Sitamarhi Agniveer General Duty
21 June West Champaran (Bettiah) Agniveer General Duty
22 June Samastipur Agniveer General Duty
23 June Muzaffarpur and Shivhar Agniveer General Duty
Women Military Police will be restored in Danapur
Under the Muzaffarpur Army Recruitment Board, the process of Women Military Police reinstatement of 144 girls coming from the districts and selected in the written examination will be held in Danapur. The admit card has been issued to all the candidates by the army. The date of their arrival has also been mentioned on it.
Brigadier arrived late evening, will inspect today
DDG Brigadier Mukesh Gurung of Bihar-Jharkhand Army Recruitment Board reached Chakkar Maidan late on Wednesday evening. He took information related to the restoration from the officials. It was told that on Thursday, DDG will duly inspect Chakkar Maidan. After this, briefing will be given to the military officers and jawans who have come to complete the restoration process.
Category wise candidates selected in written test
Agniveer GD – 4521
Agniveer Technical – 1237
Agniveer Clerk-SKT – 413
Agniveer Tradesman – 705
