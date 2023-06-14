Agniveer Restoration: Candidates will run for Clerk-SKT on the first day, complete program released, see here…

Muzaffarpur: Agniveer physical efficiency test process will start from June 16. From June 15, the candidates will start gathering in Chakkar Maidan. The rally program has been announced by the army on Wednesday. On the first day Agniveer Clerk and SKT, on the second day Agniveer Technical and on the third day i.e. June 18, there will be process for Agniveer Tradesman VIII and Xth. On the other hand, between June 19 and 23, young Agniveer will complete 1600 meters race for General Duty category at Chakkar Maidan. After this, they will go through the process of document verification and medical. The process of medical examination will continue till June 28. Around 7175 candidates will show their mettle in Chakkar Maidan for four categories. Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Samastipur, Madhubani, Darbhanga, East Champaran and West Champaran districts come under Muzaffarpur Army Recruitment Board ie ARO.

here is the full program

16 June All District Agniveer Clerk and SKT under ARO Muzaffarpur

17th June All District Agniveer Technical under ARO Muzaffarpur

18 June All District Agniveer Tradesmen under ARO Muzaffarpur

19 June East Champaran (Motihari) Agniveer General Duty

20 June Darbhanga, Madhubani and Sitamarhi Agniveer General Duty

21 June West Champaran (Bettiah) Agniveer General Duty

22 June Samastipur Agniveer General Duty

23 June Muzaffarpur and Shivhar Agniveer General Duty

Women Military Police will be restored in Danapur

Under the Muzaffarpur Army Recruitment Board, the process of Women Military Police reinstatement of 144 girls coming from the districts and selected in the written examination will be held in Danapur. The admit card has been issued to all the candidates by the army. The date of their arrival has also been mentioned on it.

Brigadier arrived late evening, will inspect today

DDG Brigadier Mukesh Gurung of Bihar-Jharkhand Army Recruitment Board reached Chakkar Maidan late on Wednesday evening. He took information related to the restoration from the officials. It was told that on Thursday, DDG will duly inspect Chakkar Maidan. After this, briefing will be given to the military officers and jawans who have come to complete the restoration process.

Category wise candidates selected in written test

Agniveer GD – 4521

Agniveer Technical – 1237

Agniveer Clerk-SKT – 413

Agniveer Tradesman – 705

