Agra: 15 elevated stations will be built with single pillar technology, Metro has decided to build another corridor

Agra: Elevated stations will now be built with single pillar technology for the second corridor of Metro Rail in Taj Nagri Agra. Metro work in Agra is continuously gaining momentum. As soon as the work of the first corridor is over, Metro has now decided to adopt new technology for the new corridor. A total of 15 elevated stations will be built in the second corridor from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar. All these stations will now be constructed with single pillar technology.

Single pillar technology will be used by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the convenience of the people in the second metro corridor in Agra. Through this, an elevated station will be constructed by constructing a pillar in the median. Traditionally, elevated metro stations are constructed by building pillars in three grids. In this technique, pillars are made according to the size of the station in the first three grids.

After this, the concourse and its platform level are constructed by constructing horizontal beams in each grid. Double T girder is used by UP Metro for construction of concourse. In the same single pillar technique, the station is prepared by building pillars in a grid.

Single pillar will occupy less space

For station construction of single pillar technology, a longer beam is placed at the top of the pillar. Which is capable of supporting the structure of both the concourse and the platform from both sides. This technique is very effective in congested areas. Because with the use of this technique, construction is not only done easily in less space. Rather, traffic also affects work. Along with this, there is no hindrance in the road widening work in future and the corridor also looks very attractive.

Stations will be built at these places

Let us tell you that a total of 15 elevated stations are to be constructed in the second corridor to be built between Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar. With the help of this corridor, the residents of the area across Yamuna will be able to easily come to other important places of the city including Agra Cantt Railway Station. In this corridor, these metro stations will be included in Agra Cantt, Sadar Bazar, Pratappura, Collectorate, Agra College, Hari Parvat, Sanjay Place, MG Road, Sultanganj, Kamla Nagar, Rambagh, Foundry Nagar, Agra Mandi, Kalindi Vihar.

Report- Raghavendra, Agra

