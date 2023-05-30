Agra: A car hit a cyclist, he jumped in the air, then fell on his head and died, CCTV video surfaced

Agra: The car rider hit the cyclist hard, due to which the cyclist was badly injured. When the people around took the cyclist to the hospital in an injured condition, he died during treatment. A CCTV video of the entire incident has also surfaced, in which a car can be seen hitting a cyclist. Due to this collision, the cyclist jumped several feet and the bicycle also fell about 20 meters away.

Actually, 26-year-old Jaikant of Shyam Nagar of Maruti State is posted as a clerk in Simpkins School. On Monday morning at 7:00 am, Jaikant left for school by bicycle. During this, as soon as he came out of his lane, the i10 car coming at a high speed from the front hit Jayakant. Cyclist Jaikant jumped several feet after being hit by the car. During this, Jaikant’s bicycle also jumped very fast in the air and fell about 20 meters away. Jaikant jumped and fell on the ground and his head hit the ground, due to which he got injured.

CCTV video of the whole incident surfaced

A CCTV video of this incident has gone viral, in which the entire incident is clearly visible. After Jaikant was hit by the car and fell on the ground, the people around ran to save him, during which the speeding car fled from the spot. People informed the family members of the young man about this incident. After this, Jaikant was admitted to the hospital in an injured condition. Where he died during treatment. Police Station Jagdishpura in-charge Devendra Pandey says that action will be taken by filing a case against the car driver on the basis of the complaint of the family members.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGCLTu_rkLc)