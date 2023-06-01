Agra: A spark caused havoc in the forest of Keetham, the workers got it under control after a lot of effort, the reason came to the fore

AGRA: A fierce fire broke out in the forests of Keetham near Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Agra on Wednesday late night. The fire started with dry grass and in no time it reached bushes and other trees including acacia.

Seeing the fire spreading rapidly in the forest, the forest employees informed the officers and the fire brigade about the matter. However, due to the narrowness of the road, the fire engine could not reach the spot. In such a situation, the employees along with the regional people somehow managed to control the fire till late night.

A fierce fire broke out in the forest of the Horticulture Department near Sur Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Agra on Wednesday night, due to which all the trees and plants of the forest started burning in the fire. It is being said that some person present on the spot had set fire to the dry grass and because of this the fire spread in the forest in no time and the trees started burning.

UP Weather Update: Weather will change again today due to strong storm in UP, due to disturbance, monsoon may be affected

When the forest fire took a formidable form, the employees of the Forest Department informed the officials about the incident. After this the fire brigade was informed. But, due to the narrow path, the fire engines could not reach inside the forest.

During this, the Forest Department team started the work of extinguishing the fire with the help of the regional people. After hard work, the fire could be controlled till late night. During this, small wild animals like snakes, birds and birds living in the forest are said to be in its grip. However, Ranger Girjesh Tiwari of the Forest Department told that the area of ​​the Forest Department, the creatures have not been affected by it. The fire has been extinguished.

Earlier in 2016, 11000 lines of electricity were broken. Because of which there was a fire in the Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary and in that fire many creatures and animals of the forest fell prey to it. The fire in the forest was brought under control on the second day.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_1CzRku07c)