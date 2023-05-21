Agra: A young man who went to bathe in the swimming pool died due to drowning, people standing next to him did not pay attention, CCTV footage revealed

Agra: In Agra, UP, a person drowned while taking a bath in the swimming pool, due to which he died. At the time when the person was drowning in the swimming pool, some youths were present near him. But no one could see that person drowning. This whole matter was captured in CCTV. After which this video has surfaced.

In which a person can be seen scrambling to escape for about 40 seconds. At the same time, the police have told that no complaint has been received from the family of the deceased so far. The swimming pool owner is also absconding after this incident.

SRS Wonder Park is the case

On Friday, a 35-year-old youth Asif went to bathe in the swimming pool at SRS Wonder Park in Tajganj area. During this he died due to drowning. A video of Asif drowning in the swimming pool has surfaced. In which Asif first tries to swim in the pool with the help of a tube and after some time removes the tube.

According to the information, while taking a bath in the swimming pool, he had gone towards deep water. During this, when he started drowning, he caught hold of the wall of the pool. As soon as the wall of the pool leaves Asif’s hands, he starts drowning in it again. This time he starts scrambling to save himself. But, can’t save.

Friends did not see Asif and informed the employees

Asif’s other friends were taking bath in another pool. He went to take bath in another pool, there were two or three other youths in this pool who were taking bath on one side. But no one saw Asif drowning. When other friends who were taking a bath in the swimming pool did not see Asif, they searched for him. But the attention of the friends did not go towards the swimming pool. When Asif was not found, the friends informed the pool staff about it.

Police sent the body for postmortem

When the staff of the pool searched for Asif, they saw that Asif’s body was floating inside the pool. When he was brought out, he was dead. After which the police was informed about this at 8:00 pm on Friday night. Police has sent Asif’s body for postmortem. And the swimming pool operator has been missing since the incident.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ElaNBytiMA)